|
|
MAILLOUX, JOSCELYNE M. "JOYCE" (LEVESQUE)
65, formerly of Coventry passed away on Thursday, January 23, 2020 at the West Shore Health Center in Warwick surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Norbert F. Mailloux.
She was born in Warwick on July 7, 1954, a daughter of Mercedes T. (Senechal) Levesque of West Warwick and the late Roland J. Levesque, Sr.
Joyce was an administrative secretary at the Coventry Town Hall for over 32 years before retiring in 2009.
She leaves a son, Donald R. Mailloux and wife, Catherine E. of Coventry; a daughter, Michelle L. Cole and husband, Jason A. of Warwick; two brothers, Roland J. Levesque, Jr. of Beaufort, South Carolina and Maurice Levesque of Maine; two sisters, Denise DiCarlo of West Warwick and Louise T. Jalbert of Coventry; four grandchildren, Jarrett A. Cole, Marissa M. Cole, Mackenzie E. Mailloux, and Benjamin N. Mailloux.
Funeral on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 9 am from the Potvin-Quinn Funeral Home, 45 Curson Street, West Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in SS. John & Paul Church, 341 South Main Street, Coventry. Interment in the R. I. Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Exeter. Visitation in the funeral home on Thursday morning from 8 to 9 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to – R.I. Chapter, 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, R.I. 02906. Information or to leave condolences, kindly visit potvinquinnfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 27, 2020