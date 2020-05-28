|
|
Araujo, Jose
83, formerly of Pawtucket, passed peacefully in Providence on May 24th after a valiant battle with Covid. Husband to the late Barbara (Varone) Araujo of Pawtucket, son of the late Antonio & Amelia (Gregorio) Araujo of Pawtucket; brother to Maria & Elena Araujo & the late Manuel Araujo of Pawtucket. Survived by 3 children; Jody Norberg & husband Christopher of Pawtucket, Michael Araujo & wife Marylou of Pawtucket, & Kristen Angela & husband Daniel of Lincoln. Also survived by 9 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren. He was active duty Navy for 4 years, an avid sports fan (NY Giants, Bruins, Red Sox, St. Louis Cardinals), & enjoyed amateur photography & drawing. Calling hours Saturday, May 30 from 8:30-11:00AM at Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Higginson Ave., Lincoln, followed by a funeral home service at 11:00AM. Burial is private. Visit www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 28, 2020