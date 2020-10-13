Jose Barreira

BARREIRA, JOSEof Johnston, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 10, 2020. Born in Sao Miguel Island, Azores, Portugal, he was the beloved husband of Cidalia (DuPonte) Barreira for 59 years. He was the son of the late Jessie and Maria Barreira.In addition to his wife, he is survived by four children, Manuel T. Barreira of Johnston, Ellie Oliveira (Robert) of Swansea MA, Joseph Barreira (Renee) of Scituate and Connie Berarducci (Stephen) of N.Scituate and his cherished grandchildren Melissa Koncar, Timothy Oliveira, Stephen Berarducci, Kaytlin Barreira, Brittany Berarducci, Rachael Barreira, Nicholas Barreira and Talia Barreira and three great grandchildren Audrey (Barreira) Guglielmo, Macie Oliveira and Emily Oliveira. He also leaves one sister, Maria Aguiar.Jose settled in the United States in 1966 and was a proud member of the Portuguese Sporting Club located in Fox Point. Jose was employed by the city of Providence. He was an established businessman. In 1967, He was the owner of Barreira's Chourico Factory, the original founder of Jose's Bar, changing the name to the famous Wickenden Street Pub located in Fox Point and the owner of Barreira's Family Restaurant, changing the name to Market Street Pub, Warren.The family would like to thank the Hope Health Hospice and Palliative Care Center for their kindness and compassionate care.In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to Hasbro Children's Hospital, 593 Eddy St., Providence, RI 02903.Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Friday, Oct. 16 at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Calling hours will be held at Our Lady of the Rosary Church Thursday, Oct. 15, from 4pm until 8pm.Following COVID-19 safety guidelines face masks and social distancing will be required.