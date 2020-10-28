DA SILVA, JOSE HENRIQUE
73, passed on October 27, 2020. He was the husband of Maria da Conceicao (Neves) da Silva. They would have been married for 50 years in December. Born in in Sao Jorge, Azores, he was a son of the late Manuel da Silva and Florence (Aurora) da Silva.
Mr. da Silva had been employed by Northeast Cable for many years. Jose also was the proprietor of Rumford Market, Rumford. He was a member of the Amigos de Terceira of Pawtucket.
Besides his wife he is survived by a son, Robert da Silva, his wife Karen, a daughter, Nancy DaRocha, four grandchildren, Molly da Silva, Joseph da Silva, Kylee DaRocha and Violet da Silva, siblings, Amelia da Silva, Arminda Padilla, Eduina Quadres, Luciano da Silva, Margarida da Silva, Joao da Silva, Ana maria da Silva, Paulo Manuel da Silva and many nieces and nephews. He was the brother of the late Maria and Amalia da Silva.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, October 29th from 5pm until 8pm in the Keefe Funeral Home, Five Higginson Ave, Lincoln. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Friday, October 30th at 10am in St. Teresa Church, Newport Ave, Pawtucket. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com