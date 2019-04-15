|
|
BORGES, JOSE M.
José M. Borges, 68, of East Providence passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Maria de Deus (Pimentel Melo) Borges.
Born in Santa Bárbara (Ribeira Grande) São Miguel, Açores, he was a son of the late Manuel Lima de Sousa Borges and Maria da Conceicão (Castro de Medeiros) Borges. José immigrated to America and settled in Fox Point in 1974. He was a communicant of Our Lady of The Rosary Church and a volunteer for the food pantry. José worked in the jewelry industry for many years and later worked for RIPTA as a bus driver until he retired in 2017. He enjoyed fishing, quahogging, gardening, cooking, and making homemade wine, especially "vinho do porto". He was a big sports fan of Sporting, the New York Yankees, and New England Patriots. José was a devoted and deeply loving husband, father and grandfather who will be truly missed by all. Besides his wife, he leaves two daughters, Nancy Braga and her husband Francisco, Stacy Borges and her husband David Correia, and three granddaughters, Victoria, Aryana, and Mila. He leaves behind four sisters, Maria Couto, Elvira Canejo, Dolores Cardoso and Eduarda Medina, and two brothers Arlindo and John Borges all of Rhode Island. He was the brother of the late Duarte and Manuel Borges. His funeral will be held on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 9:00 AM from the PERRY-MCSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse Street, Providence. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling Hours will be Tuesday, April 16, 2019 from 5-7PM. In lieu of flowers, an act of giving can be made in his memory.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 15, 2019