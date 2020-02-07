Home

Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Visitation
Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
21 Traverse St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Jose Pereira Silva Obituary
SILVA, JOSE PEREIRA
of Bristol, passed away at the age of 76 on February 5th, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Sao Miguel in the village of Pico da Pedra and immigrated to America in 1974 in pursuit of a better life for him and his family. Mr. Silva worked at Malina, Inc. and Danecraft Inc. in Providence, for many years.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Conceicao Silva and his four children, Zelia Silva of Bristol, Fatima Mogavero of Exeter, Rev. Victor Silva, Pastor of St. Anthony's Church in West Warwick, Cynthia Silva of Cranston and his granddaughters, Morgan, Brooke, Julia and Alexia; his three sisters in the Azores, many nieces and nephews in the Azores and United States.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial on Monday (2/10) at 10am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, 21 Traverse St., Providence, RI. Burial will be at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visitation will be held on Sunday (2/9) from 4-8pm at the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, RI. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Anthony's Hope, St. Anthony's Church, 10 Sunset Ave., West Warwick, RI 02893. www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2020
