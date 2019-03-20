MACHADO, JOSÉ R.

Master Sergeant José Machado passed away unexpectedly on March 17, 2019 at the age of 66 after being admitted to Kent County Hospital days earlier to undergo treatment for pneumonia.

José is survived by his wife, Maria Machado; his children, Richard Machado, Rosalinda Nebot, and Angelina Machado; his grandchildren, Jaden Nebot, Chase Matteucci, and Christian Nebot, his brothers, Jack and Jeffrey Marshall. He is predeceased by his parents, Richard J. and Jean F. (McCaffrey) Marshall.

José began his military career at the age of 21 with the United States Air-force in 1974 where he served as an air traffic controller during the Vietnam War. José went onto join the United States Army where he served for 21 years from 1983 to 2004. While serving in the U.S. Army José met his wife Maria who was also a member of the U.S. Army. José was a brave and loyal solider to his country as well as a patient and loving husband and father.

His funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Friday at 10 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary's Church at 11 a.m. VISITING HOURS: Thursday from 5-8 p.m. Burial, with Military Honors, will take place in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.