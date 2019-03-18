|
SANTOS JR., JOSE "JOE"
89, of Rice Ave., East Providence, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Maria Conceicao (Ruivo) Santos.
Born Sept. 17, 1929, in Ribeira Grande, Sao Miguel, Azores, he was a son of the late Jose Pedro Santos and Jorgeana Santos. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary Church. He worked as a painter at RI Hospital and as a self-employed painter.
In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves 3 daughters, Elizabeth, Rosa, and Ana Maria; and 2 step daughters, Maria Carvalho (Antonio) of East Providence and Regina Jones (Diego) also of East Providence. He was the step grandfather of Sofia, Taylor, Jordan and the late Daniel; great step grandfather of River and Sebastian. He was also the brother of Eduarda Vieira of Canada and of the late Gabriela Dias, Deodato Santos, Maria Augusta, and Aldina Santos. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will begin Thursday, March 21, at 10:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12noon in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 4pm until 8pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2019