Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:45 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Our Lady of the Rosary Church
Traverse St.
Providence, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jose Santos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jose "Joe" Santos Jr.


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jose "Joe" Santos Jr. Obituary
SANTOS JR., JOSE "JOE"
89, of Rice Ave., East Providence, passed away peacefully early Sunday morning, March 17, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Maria Conceicao (Ruivo) Santos.
Born Sept. 17, 1929, in Ribeira Grande, Sao Miguel, Azores, he was a son of the late Jose Pedro Santos and Jorgeana Santos. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Rosary Church. He worked as a painter at RI Hospital and as a self-employed painter.
In addition to his devoted wife, he leaves 3 daughters, Elizabeth, Rosa, and Ana Maria; and 2 step daughters, Maria Carvalho (Antonio) of East Providence and Regina Jones (Diego) also of East Providence. He was the step grandfather of Sofia, Taylor, Jordan and the late Daniel; great step grandfather of River and Sebastian. He was also the brother of Eduarda Vieira of Canada and of the late Gabriela Dias, Deodato Santos, Maria Augusta, and Aldina Santos. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
His funeral will begin Thursday, March 21, at 10:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12noon in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Wednesday, from 4pm until 8pm.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rebello Funeral Home Inc
Download Now