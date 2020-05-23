|
Mello, Jose Silva (Melo)
A Renaissance Man – A Man Before His Time
JOSE SILVA (Melo) MELLO of Bristol, Rhode Island died on May 16, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born in Santo Amaro, Pico Acores.
He was the beloved husband of Theresa Costa Mello. Besides his loving wife he is survived by his children Lucia (Mello) Scott (Steven) formerly of Barrington RI, Paul Mello (Carol) of Bristol RI and Jessica (Mello) Sousa (Paul) of Berkley MA. He also leaves 6 grandchildren, Shane Scott, Taylor Scott, Alana Sousa, Olivia Sousa, Brianna Mello, Dean Ponte Jr and 2 great-granddaughters Avah Mello and Jocelyn Mello. He joins in spirit his 2 granddaughters Gabrielle Scott and Holly Ann Martineau.
Fondly called "Jose do Pico" or "Mestre Jose Melo", he was employed by Corretura Lda-Sao Miguel Azores, Pearson Yachts, Holby Marine, and Alden Yachts in RI. He participated in the RI State Council on the Arts (RISCA) Master/Apprentice Program specializing in Azorean Maritime Construction.
He is best known for is intelligent ingenuity. In 2017 he was recognized by the Musue do Pico Azores for his contributions to the Azorean Maritime Naval Construction.
His greatest accomplishment was the installation of the Maritime Naval Construction Museum dedicated to the Master Shipwrights of Santo Amaro Pico.
Visit https://www.limafh.com/obituary for Photo Gallery & Virtual Musuem Tour
*Due to the social distancing, the Mello Family is planning a Celebration of Life for Joe Mello at a later date this year.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association https://www.lbda.org/donate
Published in The Providence Journal on May 23, 2020