Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
(401) 434-7744
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
8:45 AM
Rebello Funeral Home Inc
901 Broadway
East Providence, RI 02914
Jose "Joe" Taveira


1966 - 2019
Jose "Joe" Taveira Obituary
TAVEIRA, JOSE "Joe"
Det. Cpl, EPPD, age 52, of North Providence, passed away peacefully with family by his side at home early Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2019, after a long courageous journey of fighting multiple battles of Melanoma. Born Oct. 10, 1966, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, he was a son of Anibal and Maria Zenaide (Legori) Taveira.
In addition to his parents, Joe leaves his wife, Diane (Barbosa) Taveira; his daughter, Olivia Rose Taveira; his stepsons, Andrew and Alex Medeiros; his sister, Miriam L. Taveira; his brother and sister-in-law, Marcelo L. and Jennifer Taveira.
His funeral will begin Wednesday, Oct. 2 at 8:45am from the Rebello Funeral Home and Crematory, 901 Broadway, East Providence, with a Concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial at 10am in Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Traverse St., Providence. Burial will follow at the Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours will be Tuesday, Oct. 1, from 4pm until 8pm.
Memorial donations are greatly appreciated by Joe's family to the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 29, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
