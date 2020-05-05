|
|
BORGIA, JOSEPH A.
72, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on May 2, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family after a brief illness. He was the beloved husband of Bernadette (Soares) Borgia for fifty-two years. He was born in Providence, the son of the late Jerry and his wife Rose (DiBari) Borgia.
He received a bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering from Roger Williams University and his master's degree from URI. Mr. Borgia was an independent engineering consultant for 20 years, previously working for Fram Corporation for 18 years; and was also a Eucharistic minister for St. Rocco's Church and Fatima Hospital.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children Kenneth Borgia and his wife Jennifer of Florida and Christine Langevin and her husband Gary of Johnston; his cherished grandchildren Jacob and Aaron Borgia, his dear sister LouAnn Alberg of Glocester; and his granddog Alpha.
His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hope Health Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, St. Rocco Church or to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network. Visit www.nardolillo.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020