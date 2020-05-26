|
|
Caligiuri, Joseph A.
94, of Providence, passed away on May 22, 2020. He was the loving husband of the late Betty (Orticerio) Caligiuri. They were happily married for 66 years. He was the son of the late Emilio and Rosina (Isabella) Caligiuri. He was the brother of the late Margaret Santoro, brothers Pat, Phil, Rudy and Al Caligiuri. He also leaves several nieces and nephews. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Marines at the age of 18 years old and was stationed at Pearl Harbor during WWII. He was employed at Narragansett Electric for 44 years as a Supervisor in the Engineering Department. It was the most satisfying job for him as it brought many facets of his responsibilities to the forefront of a job that he truly loved. He was a lifetime member of the Alpine C.C. where he and his wife enjoyed so many wonderful social functions. The both loved golf and traveling especially to Florida for winter vacations. Joe will be greatly missed by his family and friends at the Alpine Community. We wish to thank everyone who worried and cared for him, especially the nurses and staff at Oak Hill Nursing Home in Pawtucket for their patience and excellent care they provided for Joe. Interment will be private and a Memorial Mass will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the RI Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Avenue, Providence, RI 02907. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 26, 2020