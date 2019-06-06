|
|
FITZPATRICK, JOSEPH A.
95, of Providence, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Care Center. He was the beloved husband of the late Josephine A. (Daly) Fitzpatrick.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Edward L. and Mary E. (O'Rourke) Fitzpatrick.
Joe was a 1941 graduate of Hope High School, and in June of 1942, began his employment with New England Telephone & Telegraph as a lineman. Like many of "The Greatest Generation", lives were interrupted by World War II, and in April 1943, he was inducted into the United States Army and began training in Louisiana. He was deployed to the Pacific Theater with the 440th Signal Heavy Construction Battalion, Aviation, where he served as a member of the Signal Corps in the Philippines, and as part of the occupation forces in Japan. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Master Sergeant in February, 1946. He returned to New England Telephone and retired as wire chief / supervisor in 1982.
Joe was a devoted communicant of the Holy Name of Jesus Church, Providence, since 1956 and a lifetime member of the Telephone Pioneers.
He leaves his children, Michael Fitzpatrick, and his wife Diane, Shawn Fitzpatrick and his wife Donna, Mary T. Pelletier and her husband John, and Anne D. Regnery and her husband David; a sister, Regina Manning; fourteen grandchildren, Michael, Andrew, Maureen, Matt, Kevin, Mary Elizabeth, John, Joseph, Shelby, Katie,Tom, Mark, Joshua and Allison; and three great grandchildren, Kiera, Conor and Johnny. He was predeceased by his son, Joseph Fitzpatrick; brothers, Edward and William Fitzpatrick; sisters, Sr. Mary Patrick, O.P., Genevieve Bourdon, and Claire Farrell.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, at 11:00 am, in the Holy Name of Jesus Church, 99 Camp Street, Providence. Relatives and friends are invited and may call prior to Mass, from 8:30 am to 10:00 am, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith Street, Providence. Burial, with military honors, will be in Saint Francis Cemetery, Pawtucket. In lieu of flowers, donations to Holy Name of Jesus Church, 99 Camp Street, Providence, RI 02906 in his memory will be appreciated. For online condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 6, 2019