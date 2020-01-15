|
|
|
GIRARDI, SR., JOSEPH A.
88, of Vanner Street, Johnston passed away January 9, 2020 unexpectedly surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Amelia Anna (Ambrosino) Girardi for 65 years until her passing in September, 2019.
Born in Johnston, he was the son of the late Vincenzo and Maria (Cardarelli) Girardi.
Joe worked for Seaboard Foundry and was a baker for over 50 years at Scialo Bakery. He enjoyed traveling to Hawaii and Las Vegas with his wife Anna and he loved gardening, baking, being with his family and of course his parodi's.
He was the loving father of Joanne Girardi Hill and husband John, Robert Girardi and wife Maryann, Lois DiGaetano and husband John, Joseph A. Girardi, Jr. and the late Vincent Frank Girardi; cherished grandfather of Stephanie, Joey, Vinny, Jamie and Shane and adored great grandfather of 7. He was also the brother of Elizabeth D'Oddio, Mary Rubeira, Anthony and Frank Girardi and the late Nicholas and Eugene Girardi and Anna Girardi Grist and brother in law of Salvatore "Sal C." and Barbara Ambrosino.
His funeral and visitation will be held Wednesday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a funeral home service at 11:00 am. Graveside burial to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 15, 2020