|
|
GLIOTTONE, JOSEPH A.
90, of Providence, passed away May 16, 2020, at Hopkins Manor, North Providence. Born in Providence he was a son of the late Quintino and Grace (Ferante) Gliottone. Joseph worked as an upholsterer for a number of years. He was the beloved husband of the late Sadie A. Gliottone (Lupino). Joseph is survived by his children Edward J. Gliottone, Joseph Gliottone and wife Carol, Joanne Moura and husband John. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Peter Moura, Christopher Moura, Dina Calhoun, Kenny Moura, Blossom Sotomayor and his great-grandchildren, Cameron Batista, Elsie Calhoun, and Courtney Batista. He was the brother of the late Oliver Gliottone, Clara Christinzo and Theresa Di'Nocco. Joseph's funeral and burial are private due to current health protocol. Please share memories and condolences at www.WoodlawnGattone.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 21, 2020