Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
Funeral
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
Service
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
Joseph A. (Pfd Retired) Kraus Jr. Obituary
KRAUS, JR. (PFD RETIRED), JOSEPH A.
97, formerly of North Providence, passed away at his home in Georgia, on December 14, 2019. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Hazel (King) Kraus.
Born in Pawtucket, Joseph was the son of the late Joseph, Sr. and Helena (Keller) Kraus.
Joseph served his country proudly, as a member of the US Navy, during WW II. He was one of the oldest surviving sailors, stationed aboard the Destroyer, USS Conner, DD 582.
Joseph retired from the Providence Fire Department, after many years of service. After his retirement, he went to work for In Bank.
He is survived by his cherished daughter, Mary Beth McGregor. Joseph was predeceased by seven siblings.
Visitation Thursday from 5 – 8 pm. Funeral, Friday at 10 am, with a service to follow at 11 am, in the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., Providence. Burial in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joseph's name to : Homestead Hospice. 500 Osigian Blvd., Suite 300, Warner Robins, GA 31088.
For directions, and condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019
