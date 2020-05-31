Rest in peace, Joe. What a kind and loyal friend who had great insight into people. Joe was a thinker. When he chose to share, you listened. We both had a great love of the ocean, shared much laughter and our friendship spanned decades & states. Much love from Ohio. Mary Ellen Amaral
Mary Ellen Carras
MCKENNA, JOSEPH A.
65, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.