Joseph A. Mckenna
MCKENNA, JOSEPH A.
65, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020. For Complete Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
May 30, 2020
Rest in peace, Joe. What a kind and loyal friend who had great insight into people. Joe was a thinker. When he chose to share, you listened. We both had a great love of the ocean, shared much laughter and our friendship spanned decades & states. Much love from Ohio. Mary Ellen Amaral
Mary Ellen Carras
Mary Ellen Amaral Carras
Friend
May 30, 2020
Joe, although time and distance kept us apart, I know that you were still one of the good ones. Rest in peace, fellow Townie.
Jim Aguiar
Friend
