McKENNA, JOSEPH A. III
65, of Circuit Drive, Riverside, died unexpectedly at home on May 28, 2020.
A Private Family Funeral Service will be held in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside followed by Burial in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.