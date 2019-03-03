|
MERCURIO, JOSEPH A.
82, passed away Wednesday, February 27, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Johanne E. (Calcione) Mercurio for 49 years, and son of the late Gaetano and Loretta (D' Ambra) Mercurio.
Joe was a 3 sport athlete at Central High School playing baseball, football, and basketball. He was an accomplished catcher and loved the game of baseball his entire life. During his High School career as a member of the Central High baseball team he earned All-State honors as a catcher at the conclusion of the 1953 and 1954 seasons. Starting in the mid 1960's, Joe played professional fast pitch softball for the Local 57 Engineers. The Engineers would regularly play to a sold out park at Engineer's field on Gano Street on the East Side of Providence. He was instrumental in leading the team to multiple regional championships and was described as, "The best defensive catcher in the game." At the 1966 World Championships in Clearwater, Florida, Joe earned All-World Honors as the Local 57 Engineers finished runner-up to the Mighty Clearwater Bombers. Joe was the proudest fan of his children and grandchildren. He rarely ever missed a game and could be spotted in his regular rink or field spot by all that knew him. He was employed by IUOE Local 57 and the State of RI for more than 40 years before retiring in 2011.
He was the loving father of Joseph T. Mercurio (Helen), Anthony J. Mercurio (Cheryl), and Gina A. Martin; devoted grandfather of Joseph, Andrew, Abigail, Grace, Benjamin, Anthony, Thomas, Julia, and Leia; brother of the late John and Anthony Mercurio, and Isabelle D' Amore. Joseph is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
His funeral service will be held Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave; Warwick. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Tuesday, 5-8 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241, will be appreciated. For more information and condolences visit www.TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 3, 2019