|
|
PALAZZO, JOSEPH A.
66, of Cranston, formerly of Warwick, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at the Eleanor Slater Hospital, Cranston.
Born in Warwick, he was the son of the late Biagio L. Palazzo, Sr. and Viola M. (Porcelli) Palazzo. He resided in Warwick until moving to Cranston in 2001.
Joe had a kind and gentle spirit who bore his illness with the utmost dignity, rarely complaining about his limitations, but rather always caring about others. He loved old country music, TV Westerns, and anything related to Elvis Presley. One of his favorite summer activities was attending shows at the Warwick Musical Theater with his brother Benny. During his years at Eleanor Slater, he learned to paint and has shared his beautiful artwork with many family members and friends.
He is survived by a sister, Ann M. Giroux of West Warwick; two nephews, David Giroux of South Kingstown and Daniel Giroux of Lancaster, SC; a niece, Melissa Oberg of Palatine, IL; four great nieces and a great nephew. He is also survived by an extended family in RI. He was the brother of the late Biagio L. "Benny" Palazzo, Jr.
His funeral will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from the HENAULT-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 5 Eddy St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, 820 Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours Wednesday 4:00-7:00 p.m. Information and condolences please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 30, 2019