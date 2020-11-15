1/1
Joseph A. Pizzo
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PIZZO, Joseph A.
born June 8, 1932, formerly of Warwick RI passed on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in his adopted hometown of Fort Myers, FL. He is survived by daughter, Daria Parry, son Craig Pizzo, stepdaughter, Robin Pickens, and stepson Kevin McGuire. He is further survived by sisters, Dorothy Bonardi and Paula Rocha. He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Sophie Pizzo, his beloved wife, Susan McGuire-Pizzo; stepson, Daniel McGuire, Jr. and nephew, William Bonardi Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:30 am in St. Raymond Church, North Main St, Providence, followed by an internment with his wife Susan at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. A livestreaming of his mass will be held at 11:30am and may be found at https://m.facebook.com/straymondsprovidenceri/videos/
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Susan McGuire-Pizzo Scholarship Fund, c/o UNAP, 375 Branch Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island 02904, and note the scholarship name.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
16
Mass of Christian Burial
11:30 AM
St. Raymond Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved