PIZZO, Joseph A.
born June 8, 1932, formerly of Warwick RI passed on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in his adopted hometown of Fort Myers, FL. He is survived by daughter, Daria Parry, son Craig Pizzo, stepdaughter, Robin Pickens, and stepson Kevin McGuire. He is further survived by sisters, Dorothy Bonardi and Paula Rocha. He is predeceased by his parents, Paul and Sophie Pizzo, his beloved wife, Susan McGuire-Pizzo; stepson, Daniel McGuire, Jr. and nephew, William Bonardi Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, November 16, 2020 at 11:30 am in St. Raymond Church, North Main St, Providence, followed by an internment with his wife Susan at the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. A livestreaming of his mass will be held at 11:30am and may be found at https://m.facebook.com/straymondsprovidenceri/videos/
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the Susan McGuire-Pizzo Scholarship Fund, c/o UNAP, 375 Branch Avenue, Providence, Rhode Island 02904, and note the scholarship name.
Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com