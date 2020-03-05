|
|
REGA , JOSEPH A.
85, a lifelong resident of Cranston, RI passed away early morning on February 27, 2020 at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, MA after an 8 month course of illness. Born in Providence on March 5, 1934, he was the son of the late Antonia (Iannucelli) Rega and John L. Rega. Joe is survived by his wife of 64 years, Rose (Vescera) Rega, a daughter, Donna M. Rega of Warwick, RI, Jose (Jun) Lizarda of Cranston RI, who was like a son to him; a brother, John A. Rega and sister Mary R. Magno, also of Cranston and his devoted dachshund Joesie. He was predeceased by his sisters Rita M. Rega, Jean M. Martin and his younger brother, Anthony S. Rega all of Cranston, RI and his beloved dachshund Lexie, who is waiting at the Rainbow Bridge. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and friends whom he loved dearly. Joe was a larger than life man, with many endearing qualities. To know him was genuinely a unique and joyful experience. He was employed by the City of Cranston, Engineering Division for over 25 years, co-owed and operated a trucking company early in his career and a security agency in retirement. Joe was a very talented man. He enjoyed cooking, painting and woodworking. He welcomed a good snowstorm for plowing and spent many years doing so for the City of Cranston - a labor of love and memorable antics. He will truly be missed.
His funeral will be held on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 9 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St.Rocco's Church, Johnston. Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday, March 6, 2020, 4-8 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020