1/1
Joseph A. Viau
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
VIAU, JOSEPH A.
61, died Monday at home. He was the husband of Debra (Marisi) Viau.
A life long resident of Cranston, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Hedwig (Kaiser) Viau.
Joseph was a Data Base Administrator for Northrup Grumman Corp. for over 30 years retiring in 2013.
Joe had a love of the English language especially vocabulary, he loved fishing, reading, music and had a deep love of learning.
Besides his wife he leaves a son Nicholas Viau and his wife Nicole (Mulligan) Viau of Arlington, VA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, Garden Hills Dr. Cranston. Burial will be private. Calling hours Friday 4-7pm in the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St., Providence. Due to Covid, masks will be required at the funeral home and church and social distancing will required. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rd Ave, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 or the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave Providence, RI 02907. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
October 14, 2020
Blessings and prayers to you and your family during this very difficult time, Deb. May Joe soar with the angels and may the wind always be at his back.
Elizabeth Lavallee
Coworker
October 14, 2020
My prayers go out to you and your family. May God give you comfort that he is in a good place.
Linda Arruda
Coworker
October 14, 2020
Deb and family,
My sincere condolences are with you.....

Judy DiPaolo
Coworker
October 14, 2020
God is taking good care of him now as you did for all these years.
David Nassa
Friend
October 14, 2020
Deb,
My deepest condolences to you and your family during this most difficult time.
With sympathy,
Lisa Bianco
Lisa Bianco
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved