VIAU, JOSEPH A.
61, died Monday at home. He was the husband of Debra (Marisi) Viau.
A life long resident of Cranston, he was the son of the late Joseph A. and Hedwig (Kaiser) Viau.
Joseph was a Data Base Administrator for Northrup Grumman Corp. for over 30 years retiring in 2013.
Joe had a love of the English language especially vocabulary, he loved fishing, reading, music and had a deep love of learning.
Besides his wife he leaves a son Nicholas Viau and his wife Nicole (Mulligan) Viau of Arlington, VA.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday at 10am in Immaculate Conception Church, Garden Hills Dr. Cranston. Burial will be private. Calling hours Friday 4-7pm in the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home, 230 Waterman St., Providence. Due to Covid, masks will be required at the funeral home and church and social distancing will required. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Brain & Behavior Research Foundation, 747 3rd Ave, 33rd Floor, New York, NY 10017 or the Rhode Island Community Food Bank, 200 Niantic Ave Providence, RI 02907. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com