ACETO, JOSEPH
96, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Anthony and Antonetta (Anzelone) Aceto. Joe is survived by his wife of 72 years, Jennie (Oliva) Aceto. Joe and his wife were Cranston residents for 50 years before moving to Cumberland.
Joe's life experiences included delivering milk via horse drawn
carriage, being a welder in the shipyards, and singing opera.
Joe graduated from Hope High School and earned a degree in Accounting from Bryant College. He was the controller for Tri-State Automotive Warehouse and its sister company Werner, Sullivan, & Nilsson Automotive for 40 years. Upon his retirement, Joe became the trusted advisor to the founder of the company, John O. Werner.
A proud 32 year veteran of the United States Navy, Joe was a Senior Chief who served during World War II and again during the Korean War. Joe remained in the U.S. Navy Reserve until his retirement from the Navy in 1975. During his retirement, Joe could be found at the Cranston YMCA at 5am each morning doing laps in the pool and a few miles on the stationary bike until his early 80's. He was also an annual participant in the Cranston Senior Olympics for a number of years. Joe and his wife were world-wide travelers, but his favorite vacation spot was Honolulu, Hawaii where he was stationed during WWII and later visited more than a dozen times.
In addition to his wife Jennie, he leaves a son Joseph A. Aceto and his wife Erin Malloy-Aceto, a daughter, Linda Marsella and her husband Henry Marsella, three grandchildren, Shannon Aceto, Diana Clarke, and Ralph Ronzio and his wife Kimberly. He also leaves two great-grandchildren, Brianna Clarke and Ethan Clarke.
Joe's family would like to extend a special thank you to everyone at The Village at Waterman Lake for the special care he received during his residence there the past 4 years.
Visitation Tuesday, November 3, 2020 from 4-7pm in the TUCKER-QUINN Funeral Chapel, 643 Putnam Ave. (Rt.44) Greenville. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Ave., Greenville, Wednesday, November 4, 2020 at 9:30am. Burial with military honors in the RI Veteran's Cemetery will be private.
Face masks and social distancing will be observed at the visitation and Mass.