Cherry, Joseph Alfred
Joseph A. Cherry, 71 of South Dartmouth, Massachusetts. He passed unexpectedly into eternal life on August 21, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's. He was the husband of Ann Melanie (Hird) Cherry. They had been married 50 years.
The funeral for Mr. Cherry will be Tuesday at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00 am.
His calling hours will be Monday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019