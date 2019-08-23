Home

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
9:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Teresa's Church
358 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI
Joseph Alfred Cherry Obituary
Cherry, Joseph Alfred
Joseph A. Cherry, 71 of South Dartmouth, Massachusetts. He passed unexpectedly into eternal life on August 21, 2019 from complications of Parkinson's. He was the husband of Ann Melanie (Hird) Cherry. They had been married 50 years.
The funeral for Mr. Cherry will be Tuesday at 9:00 am from the Manning-Heffern Funeral home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket at 10:00 am.
His calling hours will be Monday from 4-7 pm in the funeral home. For the full obituary and condolences please visit www.manningheffern.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2019
