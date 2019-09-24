|
ALMEIDA, JOSEPH
age 85 of Perry Street, Bristol, died peacefully Sunday, September 22, 2019 at the Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Bristol. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Dorothy (Cavallaro) Almeida, two sons, Kenneth Almeida of Bristol and Paul J. Almeida (Lynn) of Cranston, a grandson, Andrew K. Almeida of Cranston and a brother, John Almeida (Mary Ann) of East Providence.
Funeral services from the Sansone Funeral Home, 192 Wood Street, Bristol, Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol. Burial will follow in North Burial Ground, Hope Street, Bristol. Visitation will be Thursday morning only from 9:00-10:00 AM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 141 State Street, Bristol, RI 02809. For online condolences, shared memories, information and directions go to www.sansonefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 24, 2019