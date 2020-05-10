|
|
|
MOTHER'S DAY REMEMBRANCE JOSEPH AND CORINNE RESMINI Mother and Dad As my time draws near, I think of you; Your sacrifices; Your hard work; Your love; Your protection; How you instilled confidence for potential success in different responsibilities of life; Because of you the son became greater than his parts; By example you fostered to cherish the family dynamic; To appear presentable in dress, articulation and decorum for all occasions; To respect others especially, those that are not so fortunate; To share; To enjoy holidays, send cards, gifts regardless of value, and in words of how you feel without reservation; Your legacy of devotion, hard work and sacrifice is recalled with so many fond memories, and Glows brilliantly for one who remembers; who misses you; who thinks of you, and thanks you; I am forever grateful.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020