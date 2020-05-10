|
PRISCO, JOSEPH C. "JOE"
Joseph C. "Joe" Prisco, age 101, of Warren Ave., East Providence, died May 6, 2020 at RI Hospital. He was born in East Providence, a son of the late Luigi Prisco and Maria M. (Schifino) Prisco.
Joe graduated from Providence College with a Bachelor of Science degree and from Boston College with a master's degree in economics. He went onto become a professor in the business department at Providence College.
He proudly served our country during WWII with the US Army Air Corp., with the 434th Squadron of the 12th Bomb Group.
He is survived by his brother Arthur Prisco of Warwick and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his siblings, John Prisco, Albert Prisco, Leonard Prisco and Alfred Prisco.
His Funeral and Burial with Military Honors at Gate of Heaven Cemetery will be Private. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Loreto Church at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Our Lady of Loreto Church Memorial Fund, 346 Waterman Ave., East Providence, RI 02914.
For full obituary please visit www.rebellofuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 10, 2020