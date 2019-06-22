Home

Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
(401) 944-5151
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
9:00 AM
Romano Funeral Home
627 Union Ave
Providence, RI 029094898
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rocco Church
927 Atwood Ave
Johnston, RI
Joseph C. Vierra Obituary
VIERRA, JOSEPH C.
81, of Rockwood Avenue, Cranston passed away unexpectedly on June 20, 2019. He was the beloved husband for 60 years to Pauline (Randall) Vierra.
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Joseph and Mary (Cota) Vierra.
Joe was a toolmaker for Bulova Watch Co. for 38 years and he later worked for Stanley Bostitch for many years before retiring. He was also a U.S. Air Force Veteran.
He was the father of Leslie Tridento and her husband Michael of Cranston and grandfather of Michaela, Sarah and Kelsie.
His funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Rocco Church, 927 Atwood Ave., Johnston. Burial, with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. VISITATION MONDAY 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory to the , www.wounderwarriorproject.org or the Shriner Hospital for Children, www.shrinershospitalforchildren.org. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 22, 2019
