CARNEVALE SR., JOSEPH
85, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, October 19, 2020 at Kent Hospital, Warwick. He was the beloved husband of Barbara L. (Grasso) Carnevale. They were married for the past 63 years
Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Carmino and Leonilda (Razza) Carnevale. Mr. Carnevale was a Providence Police Detective for 25 years until his retirement in 1986; and later worked at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Rhode Island for 14 years; and was also a member of the RI Army National Guard.
Joseph loved being around his family. He also enjoyed swimming, boxing, and exercising.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children; Denise Zambrano of West Warwick, and his twin children Joseph Carnevale Jr of East Providence and Lisa Kenney and her husband Terrence of West Warwick. He was also the dear brother of Norma Mendonca of East Providence, and cherished grandfather of 5 and great grandfather of 7.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visiting hours on Friday evening from 6-8 pm in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston . His funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to: American Heart Association
, PO Box 417005, Boston, MA 02241-7005.
