CIFELLI, JOSEPH
89, died Tuesday March 12, 2019 at the Hebert Health Center surrounded by his family. He was the husband of the late Christine (Mylen) Cifelli. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late John and Clara (Jannello) Cifelli.
Joseph worked as a foreman for New England Container and TMI of North Smithfield before retiring.
He is survived by two children, Wayne Cifelli of Providence and Linda DiMeo of Rehoboth, MA, five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, and a sister, Florence Boudreau of Smithfield. He was the brother of the late John Cifelli, Jr., Virginia Sabetta and Herbert Cifelli.
His funeral will be held Tuesday, March 19th at 9 AM from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Thomas Church, 65 Fruit Hill Ave., Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. Calling hours Monday 4-7 PM.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2019