Joseph D. Collins
1928 - 2020
COLLINS, JOSEPH D.
Joseph D. Collins of North Kingstown, RI and Harwich, MA passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Born January 27, 1928 to the late Joseph and Helen Collins of Pawtucket, RI. He was predeceased by his beloved wife Roberta (Notte) Collins in February of 2017. Joseph was also predeceased by his brother John Collins and his sister Cornelia Collins. He is survived by his sister Ann Searles and husband John of Seekonk, MA, his sisters-in-law Nancy Smith of Lincoln, RI and Sandra Ellinwood and husband John of Fredericksburg, VA. He is also survived by his three loving daughters: Deborah Johnson and husband Robert of Saunderstown, RI, Kelly O'Malley and husband Brian of North Kingstown, RI and Jodie Blute and husband Thomas of Harwich, MA. Berta and Joe were especially devoted to their seven incredible grandchildren: Robyn and husband Michael, Adam and wife Kathryn, Emma, Shane, Zachary, Jessica, Nicholas and great granddaughter Madeleine. Close to his heart were his many nephews, nieces, grandnephews and grandnieces.
Services will be private. To leave notes of comfort and to view the livestream of the Mass on Tuesday, June 2nd at 11 am, visit https://www.ccgfuneralhome.com/obit/joseph-d.-collins
Memorial contributions in Joseph's name may be made to his dearest charity; St. Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
"Though missing you will hurt, we will forever be blessed by the love and joy you brought into our lives."

Published in The Providence Journal on May 29, 2020.
