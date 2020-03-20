|
|
FAIR, JOSEPH D.
85, of Greenville, died peacefully on March 18, 2020 at Rhode Island Hospital. He was the husband of Marilyn L. (Campbell) Fair. Born in North Providence, he was the son of the late Thomas and Flora (Menard) Fair.
Joseph was a salesman for the former Coyne Industrial Laundry for over forty years until retiring. He was a faithful parishioner of St. Philip's Church.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his son, John Fair and his wife Susan, his daughter, Julie Zibelli and her husband Vincent, and three grandchildren, Kiley, Chad, and Aidan Fair. He was the father of the late James Fair and brother of the late Constance Pezza and Veronica McLaughlin and uncle to many nieces and newphews.
Joe was the ultimate father and family man who always made us laugh and had a smile on his face. He cherished spending time with his grandchildren. Joe loved his golf outings with his friends, relished his Friday nights at Twin Oaks with Marilyn, and enjoyed residing in West Palm Beach and Naples, Florida during the winter months. Joe was dedicated to his faith, family and friends and will be remembered always.
The family would like to thank the staff at Rhode Island Hospital MICU, Oncology floor and ICCU for their wonderful and compassionate care.
A Memorial mass of Christian faith and celebration of Joe's life will be observed at a later date. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 20, 2020