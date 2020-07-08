PELLI, JOSEPH D.
35, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born in Providence, the son of Joseph J. and Donna M. (Reale) Pelli. Joe was a Smithfield resident before moving to Cumberland in 2014. He was an Eagle Scout and member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 1, Greenville. He graduated from Smithfield High School in 2003 and the Universal Technical Institute, Norwood, MA in 2008. Joe has worked as a Master Mechanic for Anchor Subaru for the last 12 years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Laura M. Ferreira (Joel) of Avon, CT and nephews Ryan, Lucas and Colin Ferreira.
Relatives and friends, in accordance with seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of masks), are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9:30AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice
will be appreciated.
