Joseph D. Pelli
PELLI, JOSEPH D.
35, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020. He was born in Providence, the son of Joseph J. and Donna M. (Reale) Pelli. Joe was a Smithfield resident before moving to Cumberland in 2014. He was an Eagle Scout and member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 1, Greenville. He graduated from Smithfield High School in 2003 and the Universal Technical Institute, Norwood, MA in 2008. Joe has worked as a Master Mechanic for Anchor Subaru for the last 12 years.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Laura M. Ferreira (Joel) of Avon, CT and nephews Ryan, Lucas and Colin Ferreira.
Relatives and friends, in accordance with seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of masks), are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 9:30AM. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations to a charity of your choice will be appreciated.
For Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
11
Mass of Christian Burial
09:30 AM
St. Philip Church
July 6, 2020
Me and joe went to st philips school we have known each other sense the first grade still cant believe this is real ..... We had a lot great memories in school when we were younger . We graduated together as well my heart goes out to the whole family rip joe you will be missed by many shine down on us
Ryan Antone
Friend
July 6, 2020
Joe, Donna and Laura,

I am so sorry to hear about Joseph's passing. Hard as it may be, try to keep the faith that you will see him again one day in a better place. You are in my prayers. -Gerald Perrino
Gerald Perrino
Friend
