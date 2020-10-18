1/1
Joseph D. Saccoccio Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joseph's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SACCOCCIO, JOSEPH D., SR.
80, of Cranston, passed away on October 13, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Salvatore Saccoccio and Philomena (DiRiso) Sacccoccio; and step-son of the late Ida (Ferrara) Saccoccio.
Mr. Saccoccio had worked as the former manager for Stop & Shop, former owner of the Community Fruit & Deli in Cranston and retired from Rizzo Ford. He was an avid golfer.
He leaves three children, Jane Iacobucci, Joseph Saccoccio and John Saccoccio; a brother, Salvatore Saccoccio; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved