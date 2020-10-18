SACCOCCIO, JOSEPH D., SR.
80, of Cranston, passed away on October 13, 2020.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Salvatore Saccoccio and Philomena (DiRiso) Sacccoccio; and step-son of the late Ida (Ferrara) Saccoccio.
Mr. Saccoccio had worked as the former manager for Stop & Shop, former owner of the Community Fruit & Deli in Cranston and retired from Rizzo Ford. He was an avid golfer.
He leaves three children, Jane Iacobucci, Joseph Saccoccio and John Saccoccio; a brother, Salvatore Saccoccio; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.