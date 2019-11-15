|
|
DeCHRISTOFARO, JOSEPH
85, of East Greenwich, R.I. and Naples, Florida ended his life at his most treasured place, his home, in the arms and love of his family. For the past two years he fought his Parkinson's with enormous strength, courage and fierce determination to keep on living, as he had lived every day of his life in meeting all of life's challenges.
Born in Providence, RI, the son of the late John and Eliza DeChristofaro. He was a graduate of URI with a Civil Engineer and Business Administration degree. He was a proud First Lieutenant of Corps of Engineers, honorably discharged in 1965. He was a former member of the University Club Providence, Lloyds of London, Alpine Country Club and Quidnesset Country Club.
Joseph leaves his wife of 60 years, Ruby DiDonato DeChristofaro, his son Joseph DeChristofaro Jr. and his wife, Michelle Smith DeChristofaro of Gainsville, Florida. His daughter, Cynthia DeChrisofaro and her spouse Irene Chu and his two precious grandchildren, Sofia and Nicolas living in Lincoln, MA.
He was devoted to his work. His everyday positive and tenacious philosophy was "If you do your best everyday, you cannot fail." He lived it everyday along with always stay positive and never quit. He had enormous energy and drive. He enjoyed traveling, reading, swimming, the Patriots, Red Sox, wintering in Naples, Florida after retiring, and most of all spending time with his family and beloved grandchildren.
He dedicated 25 years with Allendale Insurance Company, now Global, managing various departments, retiring as Executive VP of International Operations. He continued with his second phase of his career as President of Gallagher International Operations for 20 plus years. His work required constant travel in the US and overseas. He worked exhaustedly for his clients. He always went the extra mile and had great loyalty and respect for his companies.
Although he handled a heavy travel schedule, he was always eager to plan the next vacation trip for he and his wife. He also planned numerous wonderful trips for the family though the years. He gave us a world of travel experiences.
We, the family, thank him for all the wonderful love and beautiful life he gave to us each and every day. Joseph was our GIFT from God.
Burial services will be private in the Redwood Chapel. His entombment will take place at Swan Point Redwood Mausoleum.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 15, 2019