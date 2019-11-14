|
|
DeSPIRITO , JOSEPH
84, of Coventry, formerly of Cranston, passed away on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Salvatore and Nellie (Pontarelli) DeSpirito.
Joseph worked as a truck driver for Schuster Express. He was also a proud member of the Teamsters Local # 251. Joseph accepted an offer to play professional baseball for the Baltimore Orioles, before an ankle injury ended his pitching career. He was a lifelong fan of the NY Yankees and had a strong passion for woodworking.
He is survived by his loving children, Dianne M. Broxson and her husband Chris of Cranston, Lynn M. MacRae and her husband Frank of Connecticut, and the late Joseph DeSpirito, Jr. and John DeSpirito; five cherished grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; dear siblings, Alfred DeSpirito, and the late Anthony, Ida, Julio and Salvatore DeSpirito, and Anna Acciardo.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston, on Friday at 9:30 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on FRIDAY MORNING from 8:30 – 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: , PO Box 1000 – Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 14, 2019