Brennan, Sr., Joseph E.

Joseph E. Brennan, Sr., passed away March 27, 2020 with his children by his side at Tidewell Hospice House, Bradenton, FL. Mr. Brennan was the husband of the late Antonetta " Etta " ( Bianco ) Brennan.

Born in Providence he was the son of the late Edward W. and Anna Lillian ( Remillard ) Brennan.

Mr. Brennan served his country honorably during WWII in the Navy and will be buried with Full Military Honors. He was also a graduate of LaSalle Academy class of 1945.

He and his late wife founded Brennan Oil & Heating Company, Inc., which the family operated until his retirement. As a proud sponsor of children, he and his wife supported the John E. Fogarty Center. Joe was also a beloved baseball coach in the North Providence Little League. After relocating to Florida, he supported the Manatee County Sheriffs Association Youth Camps.

Mr. Brennan is survived by his children, Dennis Brennan, Joseph Brennan, Jr. and Cheryl Grossi, five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

He is pre deceased by his sister Agnes " Riley " Chenot and three half siblings, Edward, Edna and Margaret Brennan.

A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 am in Mary Mother of Mankind Church, 25 4th Street, North Providence.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, his internment will be private.

Until we meet again, may God hold you in the palm of his hand-Irish Blessing.



