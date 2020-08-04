Hebert, Joseph E.

87, of Cushman Avenue passed away on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home. He was the husband of Rita B. (Callahan) Hebert for 61 years.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Charles E. and Jennie (Oakland) Hebert and was a lifelong resident of East Providence. He was a 1950 graduate of La Salle Academy and later served in the US Army stationed in Puerto Rico. Joe began his career with the Guild Drilling Company, was owner/operator of the Bay State Test Boring Company, as well as General Manager of GZA Drilling, Inc.

Besides his wife, he leaves four children Donald J. Hebert of East Providence, Joseph E. Hebert, Jr. of East Providence, Caroline M. Allen of Riverside, and Rosemary A. Patalano of Warwick, as well as their spouses, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was the father of the late Marie J. Hebert-O'Hara and brother of the late Eleanor O'Melia, Charles, Everett, Vincent and Robert Hebert.

Joe was a communicant of St. Martha's Church for 60 years and a member of the East Providence Council 1528, Knights of Columbus. After his retirement, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and fine-tuning his antique cars. Joe will always be remembered as a kind and generous man and will be greatly missed by those who knew him.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:00 AM in St. Martha's Church, 2595 Pawtucket Avenue, East Providence. Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store