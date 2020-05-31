LAPLUME, JOSEPH, E

Joseph E. LaPlume of Sara­sota, FL formerly of Narra­gansett, R. I. passed away on May 18, 2020. He was the son of Edgar and Anna (Cipolla) LaPlume of West Warrick, R.I. Joe is survived and dearly loved by his wife Karen Stewart LaPlume; son, Jo­seph W. LaPlume; step-daughter, Pa­mela (Scott) Lutes, of South Kingston, R.I. Also surviving are two granddaugh­ters, Corinna and Ve­ronica. He was predeceased by his beloved son, Michael J. LaPlume. Joseph was a member of the first class of Hendricken High School. He was a graduate of Providence College and received his MBA from Bryant College as well as "Business Person of the Year." He was an Honorary Alumnus of the University of Rhode Is­land. Additionally, he graduat­ed from the Williams College School of Banking and the National School of finance and Management at Fairfield, CT. Joe was a Community Banker in Connecticut and Rhode Is­land for 46 years. During that time, he served as President of the Bank of Southington, CT., Pier Bank and Domestic Bank. He was active in many organi­zations and served on many boards includ­ing Bristol Hospital, South County Hospi­tal, Tunxis Commu­nity College, The Red Cross, Prout School, United Way, URI Col­lege of Business Ad­visory Council, N.E. School of Banking Trustee, and President of the R.I. Bankers As­sociation and the CT Bankers Association. Joe loved golf and the companionship of friends. He belonged to the Chippanee Golf Club, Quid­nessett Golf Club, Bent Tree Golf Club and was proud to be a member of the Hope Club. Because of the current global health situation, internment will be private at Veterans National Cemetery in Sarasota, Florida. There will be a celebration of his life held at a later date. Jo­seph leaves a legacy of love, accomplishment and generos­ity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store