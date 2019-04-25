|
PETRONE III, JOSEPH E.
55 of West Warwick, RI died unexpectedly on April 21. Joseph is the son of the late Joseph and Marjorie Smith Petrone. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Keelin (Daly) Petrone, three children, Michael Petrone of Atlanta Ga, Christina Petrone of Coventry RI, and Anthony Petrone of West Warwick, sister, Cheryl Petrone of Concord NH, brother James Petrone of Columbus OH, brother Michael of Concord NH, sister Brenda Petrone Konopelko of Narragansett RI, and several nieces and nephews.
Joe was a veteran, serving for 24 years as a US Army Airborne Ranger in many parts of the world, including tours in Operation Iraqi Freedom and Operation Enduring Freedom. He was awarded numerous medals for meritorious service including the Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal and Army Achievement Medal.
He was most proud of his three children, especially for their service in the military which included deployments to trouble spots throughout the globe. His stories, sense of humor and very active participation in all family gatherings will be greatly missed. In his most recent years, he became involved in the Small Dog Rescue of New England, providing loving homes to many wonderful homeless animals.
Funeral service Monday April 29th at 11:00 am in the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours: Sunday April 28th 5-8 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Small Dog Rescue of New England.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 25, 2019