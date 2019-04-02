|
VETTER, JOSEPH E.
94, passed away Saturday, March 30. 2019. He was husband of the late Doris E. (Weber) Vetter. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he was the son of the late Joseph E. Vetter and Matilda (McNally) Vetter. Joseph was a US Navy veteran serving honorably in WWII, in the European, Pacific, and African Campaigns. He had a strong interest in WWII history and enjoyed sharing his experiences there with others. Joseph was a kind, quiet, and strong man who loved his family. His mind was never at rest; he was always creating, designing, and building. Joseph valued his independence and loved rescuing Pit Bulls. He is survived by a daughter, Madeline Dunn and her husband Ed of Chicago, IL; two sons, Charles Vetter and his wife Debra of Midland, TX and Peter Vetter and his wife Laura of Jamestown. Joseph dearly loved his six grandchildren, Scott Funk, Joey Funk, and Julie Funk, all of Chicago, IL, Anna Vetter and Liam Vetter of Jamestown, and Joey Vetter of Midland, TX. He had four great-grandchildren, Aiden Storer, Sam Funk, Rose Funk, and Braden Scuteri all of Chicago, IL. He was the brother of the late Madeine Vetter. A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 10am in the Wakefield Baptist Church, 236 Main Street, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will follow in Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours will be held on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 from 4-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hope Hospice of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 2, 2019