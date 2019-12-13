|
Bruzzi, Joseph Edward
Joseph E. Bruzzi, 95, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on December 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Lois H. (Sullivan) Bruzzi.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the MANNING-HEFFERN FUNERAL HOME, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph's Church, 195 Walcott Street,Pawtucket at 10:00AM. The calling hours for Mr. Bruzzi are Monday, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. For the full obituary please visit manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019