Home

POWERED BY

Services
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
9:00 AM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph's Church
195 Walcott Street
Pawtucket, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joseph Bruzzi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joseph Edward Bruzzi

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joseph Edward Bruzzi Obituary
Bruzzi, Joseph Edward
Joseph E. Bruzzi, 95, of Pawtucket passed into eternal life on December 10, 2019. He was the husband of the late Lois H. (Sullivan) Bruzzi.
The funeral will be held Tuesday at 9:00 AM from the MANNING-HEFFERN FUNERAL HOME, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Family Parish, St. Joseph's Church, 195 Walcott Street,Pawtucket at 10:00AM. The calling hours for Mr. Bruzzi are Monday, 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM in the funeral home. For the full obituary please visit manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joseph's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -