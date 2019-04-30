|
Oliver, Joseph Edward
Joseph Edward Oliver of Pawtucket passed away on April 28, 2019. He was born October 19, 1929, the son of Alvaro Saints Oliver and Anna Mary Oliver. There will be a Mass of Christian Burial for Joe on Thursday, May 2nd at 10: 00 am St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket. His burial will be with full Military honors in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. The calling hours will be on Thursday morning from 8:30 am in the church. For online condolences and the complete obituary www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 30, 2019