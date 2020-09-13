1/1
Joseph F. Botelho
1931 - 2020
BOTELHO, JOSEPH F.
89, of Freeborn Ave., East Providence, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, September 12, 2020 at Miriam Hospital. He was the husband of the late Catherine (Allienello) Botelho, and brought a rose to her grave daily no matter the weather, since she died in 2013. Joe was happiest when he was surrounded by his family and when cheering on the Red Sox.
Born March 14, 1931, in East Providence, he was a son of the late Anthony and Lucia (Coria) Botelho.
Mr. Botelho was an Army veteran of the Korean War. He owned and operated Botelho Oil Company and Joe's on Broadway for many years.
He leaves 5 children, Laura Jean Souza and her husband John, Anthony J. Botelho and his wife Eileen, Pasquale Botelho and his wife Christine, Lisa M. DeOliveira and her husband John, and Kimberly Kollett and her husband Michael, all of East Providence; 10 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 4 step grandchildren, and 8 step great grandchildren. He was the brother of Daniel Botelho, Barbara Furtado, Leonard Coria, the late Gladys Ragano and the late Gilbert Botelho.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Wednesday, Sept. 16, at 9am in St. Francis Xavier Church, 81 North Carpenter St., East Providence. Burial with military honors will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation will take place in church before Mass from 8am until 9am.
Following RIDOH guidelines, social distancing and wearing face masks will be observed.
Please omit flowers. Memorial donations are greatly appreciated to the American Heart Assn. 1 State St UNIT 200, Providence, RI 02908.
www.rebellofuneralhome.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
08:00 - 09:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
09:00 AM
St. Francis Xavier Church
