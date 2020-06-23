Clark, Joseph F.

Our beloved husband, father and friend, Joseph F. "Jay" Clark, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 20, 2020.

He was the husband of Carole A. (Darcy) Clark.

Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph P. and Mary L. (McCarthy) Clark.

Besides his wife he leaves, one daughter, Kami Clark and her husband Trevor Platcow, one son, Kevin Clark and his only grandchild, Sophie Clark. He was the brother of the late MaryLou (Clark) Taylor and Ann (Clark) Horan.

Jay was a solid student, beginning his education at St. Rapheals Academy in Pawtucket, he then garnered his Bachelor's Degree in Accounting from Providence College in 1962. He remained a life-long, dedicated fan of Friars Basketball. He always believed in bettering oneself, so he continued his education, receiving his Master's Degree in Business Administration from Bryant College. Jay believed in doing his patriotic duty and chose to serve his country as a United States Army Reservist. Known for his strong work ethic and leadership, he was the Vice President of Administration at Sturdy Memorial Hospital for over 30 years. During which time Joe also served the surrounding area by implementing community based healthcare and healthcare equipment programs. He was active on many executive boards and committees, in addition to participating in, and serving as President of the Attleboro Rotary. Jay settled in Lincoln with his family and remained there until retiring to North Conway NH. There he enjoyed many years of Skiing and the beauty of mountain life. On the other hand a friendly round of golf, watching a Red Sox game and enjoying a boat ride were his favorite summertime pursuits at the lake house. He was generous, quick to help anyone who needed it, knew how to have a good time, was quick with a joke, had the brightest blue eyes, a contagious smile, hearty laugh and he enjoyed all of life's gifts and adventures.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Taunton Avenue, Seekonk. Burial will be private.



