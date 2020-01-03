|
DiLUCIA, JOSEPH F.
77, of Texas Avenue, Providence passed away December 30, 2019. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Theodoro and Filomena (Taraborielli) DiLucia.
A veteran of the US Airforce and an avid Yankees fan, Joe spent 25-years as a letter carrier retiring from the US Post Office Garden City Branch; followed by 5-years as a loving associate of the Romano Funeral Home. Joe will be remembered as a devoted member of the community; loved by all those he came in contact with. Joe will forever be loved and NEVER forgotten.
Joe was the devoted and loving dad of Jessica Sylvester, husband James, and the late Jodie DiLucia. He was Papa to his cherished grandchildren James and Jacob Sylvester and will be forever remembered by his love, Marilyn Garofalo, daughters Missy and Becky, husband Chris and their daughter Hannah. Joe was the brother of Theodore DiLucia, Marie Sperduti, Concetta Wells and the late Catherine Calabro and Antonetta Santoro.
His funeral and visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 beginning at 8:00 am from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in Holy Cross Church, 645 Hartford Avenue, Providence. Graveside burial with Military Honors to follow in St. Ann Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Joe's memory , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ww.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 3, 2020