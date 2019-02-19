Home

Joseph F. Gloria, 78, of Rotonda West, Florida, formally of Cumberland, Rhode Island, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Cinami) Gloria for 53 years. Joseph was employed as a truck driver prior to retirement in 2000. He was a proud member of Teamsters Union, Local 251 for more than 25 years. He served honorably in the United States Marine Corps.
Besides his loving wife, he is survived by two daughters, Kimberley G. Slowik and her husband Scott A. Slowik of Douglas, Massachusetts and Deborah A. Cordeiro of Bristol, Rhode Island. He was a loving grandfather to three grandchildren, Grant, Reece and Stone Slowik.
Burial with full military honors will be at the Sarasota Florida Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2019
