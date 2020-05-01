|
|
Lenkewicz, Joseph F.,
95, of North Providence, passed away peacefully at home with his son by his side on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Claire F. (Sheehan) Lenkewicz.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Yaroslav and Alexandra (Zatrib) Lenkewicz.
Joe was a Lineman - Crew Leader for Narragansett Electric Company for thirty-five years, retiring in 1986. He served his country honorably in the United States Navy aboard the USS Langley during World War II, and was a longtime communicant of Saint Augustine Church.
He leaves a son, Dr. David J. Lenkewicz, two daughters, Ann Lenkewicz-Silva and her husband Donald and Norma Lenkewicz-Dion and her husband Edward, four loving grandchildren, Sabrina M. Lenkewicz, Brenna Dion, Mallory Mallon and Dr. Kaila Legare, and a great-granddaughter, Emerson Claire Mallon. He was the brother of the late Julien Lenkewicz, John Lenkewicz, Stacia Matukas and Sophie Tortalano.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, a Memorial Mass will be celebrated for Joe in the future.
The funeral and burial, with military honors, will be private. For on-line condolences, visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on May 1, 2020