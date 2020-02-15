|
O'CONNELL, JOSEPH F.
93, of Bay Spring Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on February 12, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Joan M. (Thibert) O'Connell.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Joseph C. and Eleanor F. (Filson) O'Connell, he lived in Riverside for 35 years, and Barrington for 24 years.
Mr. O'Connell was a Director of Engineering for the former Brown & Sharp Company for 40 years before retiring in 1991.
Joseph was a graduate of Wentworth Institute of Technology, Boston, MA Class of 1951.
Mr. O'Connell was a communicant of St. Luke Church. He was a former member of Kendbrin Swim & Tennis Club, Riverside.
Joseph was a United States Navy Veteran serving during WWII.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his children, Debbie A. O'Connell of Providence, Jeffrey M. O'Connell and his wife Sheila of Providence, Karen L. Lyons and her husband Peter of Barrington and Jason M. O'Connell and his wife Elizabeth of Needham, MA; eight grandchildren; two brothers, Raymond M. O'Connell of Mystic, CT and Thomas O'Connell of North Carolina. He was the father of the late Joseph F. O'Connell Jr. and brother of the late George G. O'Connell and Charles O'Connell.
His funeral service will be held on Monday February 17, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 11:30 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours are Sunday 4-6 p.m. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020